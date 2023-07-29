Asian Champions Trophy hockey tickets: Box office sales begin in Chennai

The box office ticket sales for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 hockey tournament commenced today (July 29).

Fans and sports enthusiasts will now be able to secure their seats to witness Asia’s top hockey teams battle it out for the ultimate glory by buying the tickets from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai between 11 AM and 6 PM at Gate No. 1.

Tickets can be purchased for the Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1, East Stands, and South Stands of the stadium.

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, scheduled to take place from August 3 to 12, will witness top-notch teams battling it out during the event, and India will face off against formidable opponents – Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China. As per the tournament format, all six teams will each play five matches in the round-robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

India will play their first match of the tournament against China on August 3. Their second match will be against Japan on August 4. After taking a rest day, India will face off against Malaysia on August 6 followed by a clash with Korea on August 7. The last match of the group stage will be against Pakistan on August 9. All India matches will commence at 8:30 PM IST.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey ticket prices for each stand and their entry gate numbers.

(Read as Gate number, Stand, Ticket price per day)

5 Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1 – Rs 500

3 East Stand – Block A – Rs 400

3 East Stand – Block B – Rs 400

4 South Stand – Block B – Rs 300

4 South Stand – Block A – Rs 300

Earlier on July 20, Hockey India (HI) announced the commencement of online ticket sales for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

Tickets can be bought online at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023

Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will be live on Star Sports and Fancode. It will also be live streamed on watch.hockey for viewing outside of India.