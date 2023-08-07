Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India, Malaysia enter semi-finals

India maintained their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea in their fourth round-robin fixture in Chennai on Monday night (August 7).

With 10 points from three wins and one draw, India are on top of the league table. They have qualified for the semi-finals.

Nilakanta Sharma put India in the lead with his sixth-minute strike. Sharma was in the right place as he put the ball into the Korea net after Sukhjeet, having received the ball from Sumit Shamsher Singh, dribbled past two defenders and passed it to the scorer.

India’s joy was short-lived as the Koreans came back with the equaliser barely six minutes later, Kim Sunghyun driving the ball past home team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who was playing in his 100th international game.

The assist was provided by Manjae Jung.

India, however, regained their lead as Harmanpreet Singh struck off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute, hitting it low to the right of the keeper much to the joy of the spectators present at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Mandeep Singh made it 3-1 with his 33rd-minute strike, consolidating India’s position in the match.

Yang Jihun pulled one back for Korea in the 58th minute but India held on to the lead in the final two minutes.

India next face Pakistan on Wednesday in a potentially high-voltage match.

Malaysia enter semis

Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and advance to the semifinal.

Najmi Jazlan (13th minute, penalty corner), Ashran Hamsani (37th) and Shello Silverius (59th) struck for Malaysia. After a flurry of missed chances, Japan finally managed to strike through Niwa Takuma (59th).

The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss and sealed their last-four berth after Pakistan defeated China 2-1 in another match. Pakistan remain in the hunt for a last-four spot.

The top four teams out of six after the round-robin league qualify for the semifinals.

