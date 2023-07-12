Asia Cup | India won’t travel to Pakistan; schedule confirmed: BCCI

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal announced that the Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan will take place in Sri Lanka.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday (July 12) that the upcoming Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have been eagerly awaited, will take place in Sri Lanka. This decision was made as the team led by Rohit Sharma has chosen not to travel to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” Dhumal told PTI from Durban.

Also read: India vs West Indies: In a battle of unequals, Rohit’s men begin WTC 2023-25 campaign

He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters.

“There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” Dhumal added.

India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla just like 2010 edition.

Also read: World Cup performance will determine Rahul Dravid’s legacy as India coach

Pakistan’s only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal.

The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

(With agency inputs)