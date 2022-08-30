Amlan Borgohain is India’s fastest man after breaking 100m national record

The 24-year-old Amlan bettered Amiya Kumar Mallick’s record of 10.26 seconds, which was achieved in 2016.

Assam’s Amlan Borgohain has become India’s fastest man as he broke the 100 metres record on National Sports Day (August 29).

Amlan won the 100m race in a record time of 10.25 seconds at the 87th All-India Inter-Railway Athletics Championships in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

His previous best in 100m was 10.34 seconds which he clocked in the National Open Championships in Warangal last year.

The 24-year-old bettered Amiya Kumar Mallick’s record of 10.26 seconds, which was achieved in 2016.

The record has to be ratified now, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

“There is a process. If the process is followed it will be ratified. It is an absolutely super performance by young Amlan. I am sure due process will be followed and it will be ratified,” Adille Sumariwalla, AFI president, told Sportstar.

The official Twitter account of Northeast Frontier Railway wrote, “Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 (sic).”

Earlier in April, Amlan set a new men’s 200m national record by clocking 20.52 seconds at the 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Kozhikode, Kerala. Borgohain had broken Muhammed Anas Yahiya’s mark of 20.63 seconds.

Amlan’s personal coach James Hillier said his running posture was the key to break the national record.

“He ran very well in training two weeks ago. His posture looked the best I had ever seen. So last week I tested him over 100m. Through timing gates and he ran extremely well. So I knew the national record was under threat. But didn’t want to say anything and jinx it,” coach Hillier was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Also this part of the season is still early. I have not peaked him for this Railways Nationals so him running this fast is a bonus. I will be aiming to peak him at National Games and Open Nationals. Also wanted to improve his max speed and his 100m time this year. That will also improve his 200m,” Hillier added.