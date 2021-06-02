After IPL, T20 World Cup could be moved from India to UAE

Interestingly, India will remain the host even if the event is moved to UAE

After the Indian Premier League, this year’s men’s T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates, according to emerging reports.

“The ICC board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East,” said AFP quoting the International Cricket Council.

The ICC, however, added that a final decision would be taken later this month. Interestingly, India will remain the host even if the event is moved to UAE.

The move comes just two days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the remainder of IPL would be held in UAE in September and October.

According to earlier reports, BCCI is still keen on hosting the T20 World Cup in India.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) which was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases among players, will resume in September in UAE with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window.

The three-week window – with the final on October 9 or 10 – will be enough for the league to complete its remaining 31 games for the season, a win-win scenario for all the primary stakeholders including the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.

The IPL was postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases inside its bio-bubble came to light.