New precision Iodine Value Analyzer gets recognition by FSSAI

Central Scientific Instruments organisation (CSIR) developed a new instrument called Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA), which helps in detecting the iodine level in vegetable oils

In one of its initiatives to encourage the manufacturing industry in India, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) had developed and transferred the technology of “Precision Iodine Value Analyzer (PIVA)”, an instrument for the measurement of the degree of unsaturation (Iodine Value) in vegetable oils. This indigenous food testing equipment – PIVA was recognized by FSSAI during World Food Safety Day.

Conventionally, Iodine value is determined using manual titration, and few analytical instruments based on automated titration are also available in the market. However, these methods take longer analysis time, are costly, and use toxic chemicals. Researchers, at CSIR-CSIO, developed a rapid analysis technique, which takes just three minutes for analysis of Iodine Value. Also, the cost of analysis per sample was reduced drastically, the CSIR-CSIO statement said.

The technology had been transferred to M/s Comfax Systems, a Chandigarh-based start-up. The technology has applications in Oil extraction units, quality control and assurance labs, food regulatory authorities, soaps and cosmetics, bakeries, meat industry, paint industry, biodiesel analysis, and charcoal industry. The technology is also useful in determining adulteration in edible oils and fats.

Currently, PIVA has been calibrated and tested for Coconut, Sunflower, Mustard, Palm, Rice Bran, Soyabean, Groundnut, Olive Oil, and Ghee. This new development is a part of the ongoing effort to strengthen the food testing capabilities by introducing quick and advanced Food Testing Kits. This is the newest addition to the approved kits/ equipment approved by FSSAI for rapid food testing.