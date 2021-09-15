IIT Delhi to start bachelor of design from next session

The B.Des. programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design, which came into existence in 2017

Design has an enormous impact on human lives and is a vehicle for the social and economic progress of any country. Design is now central to all the knowledge application activities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the IIT Delhi board of governors has approved starting of ‘Bachelor of Design (B.Des.)’ from the session 2022-23.

The B.Des. programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design, which came into existence in 2017. The four-year programme will have 20 seats to start with and will be open to students of all specializations such as science, arts, and commerce. Students for the B.Des. programme will be admitted based on UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) ranks. Registration for the UCEED examination has begun (http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/).

Speaking of the new programme launched by the Institute, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: “We are delighted about starting this new bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (B.Des) from other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B. Des. degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over some time.”

“Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT Delhi will bridge the huge demand-supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy,” Prof Rao added.

“The programme is designed for imparting high-quality education to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country”, Prof. P. V. Madhusudhan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi said.

IIT Delhi has been running a successful Master of Design (M.Des.) programme since 1994 and has produced some of the outstanding design professionals, design leaders, design researchers and design educators since then. The Department of Design also has a strong PhD programme in place with more than 35 research scholars presently enrolled in the programme, IIT Delhi statement said.