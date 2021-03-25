Eco-friendly, easy to use electric scooter is answer to Delhi’s growing pollution

‘Hope’ comes with a portable charger, portable Li-ion battery that can be charged through a normal domestic socket at home, eliminating the need for a charger in the parking place

A startup initiated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has launched an electric scooter which has a running cost of around 20 paisa per kilometer and is found to be best suited for the last mile delivery and personal commute.

Gelios Mobility’s ‘Hope’ scooter is eco-friendly and fuel-efficient and is an answer to fuel guzzling mopeds at a time when petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark.

Everything about ‘Hope’

Advertisement

The electric scooter comes with a portable charger and a portable Li-ion battery that can be charged through a normal domestic socket found in homes, eliminating the requirement of a charger in the parking place. The battery can be fully charged in four hours with a nominal current. According to their commute requirements, customers have two different battery capacity options to choose from, with a range of 50 and 75 km in ideal conditions.

The vehicle is integrated with a battery management system, data monitoring system and pedal assist unit developed in-house. It is IOT enabled for data analytics and fleet management applications. These state-of-the-art features place HOPE in the category of smart and connected vehicles of the future.

Also read: IIT Delhi startups launch affordable antiviral protection kit

The vehicle falls under the exemption category with a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour and does not require a driving license or registration for driving on the road.

HOPE has a strong and lightweight frame built for rugged usage. Overall vehicle dynamics and lean design provides agility to manoeuvre through dense traffic. The vehicle has a revolutionary slide and ride feature that allows riders to attach different load carrying accessories or rear seats depending upon the requirement.

Also read: Modi to IIT Delhi graduates: Ensure ease of living of the poor with your expertise

Geliose Mobility

It is one of the first companies to introduce a pedal assisted scooter to the market. According to their comfort, riders can easily switch between pedalling and throttle mode while driving. For parking assistance, the vehicle has a special reverse mode.

Geliose Mobility is collaborating with logistics and delivery companies to cater to hyperlocal delivery requirements in food, e-commerce, grocery, essentials, and other delivery applications. Hubs for charging and maintenance will be set-up by the company on frequent routes of the delivery partners. In case of emergencies, services like roadside assistance and roadside battery swapping will be provided by the company.

Aditya Tiwari, founder & CEO, Geliose Mobility, said, “We are going through an era of ever-rising pollution and climate change, and there is a need for sustainable actions in all the industries, especially in automotive. With the vision of creating a sustainable mobility ecosystem, we started Geliose Mobility three years ago, and HOPE is our major step in this endeavour.”

“With price starting at just Rs 46,999, HOPE is the most affordable internet connected scooter currently in the market to my knowledge. Customers can avail HOPE through subscription or can buy directly. Bookings are open now for Delhi-NCR and will be available in other cities in the later half of the year. We are currently launching the scooter for last mile delivery applications, and in the upcoming months bookings for personal commute application will open,” added Tiwari.

(India Science Wire)