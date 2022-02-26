IIT Delhi startup launches world’s smallest wearable air purifier

During the pandemic, the product can especially come in handy at places where one has to pull down for identification like airports

IIT Delhi startup Nanoclean Global has launched the world’s smallest wearable air purifier Naso95, which is at par effective to an N95 grade face mask.

Naso95 is helpful in combat of air pollution, allergens, bacteria, and viruses.

Naso95 is an N95 grade nasal filter, which sticks to the user’s nasal orifice and prevents bacteria, viral infection, pollen, and air pollution.

“A person using Naso95 is more protected than a generic facemask or a loosely fitted face mask. This would give users a higher protection than a facemask even during the pandemic times,” said Prateek Sharma, Managing Director, Nanoclean (Nasofilters).

“In the past two years of pandemic, it is commonly observed that the facemask is pulled down the nose knowingly or unknowingly. Nose is the primary organ in human body for getting infected as it has proteins like ACE2, TMPRSS2 etc. So protecting the nose is non-negotiable. Unlike a facemask, Naso95 doesn’t compromise on your comfort levels and conveniently solves this global problem. And even a 5-year-old can use it,” Sharma added.

The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency.

This wearable air purifier comes in different sizes for different age groups.

Every sixth child in India has asthma or some respiratory disease because of not fully developed lungs. This product can be used by kids, who are more prone to air-borne infections and air pollution, and that too without discomfort, according to researchers.

The launch ceremony at IIT Delhi observed a gathering from doctors and Government officials. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP & TAFS cadre, Secretary Technology Development Board (TDB), appreciated the startup’s work.

Pathak mentioned that the product can greatly benefit society and should be used by all age groups. He also said that the TDB would like to support the startup to take the product to the masses.

Former Director of AIIMS Delhi Dr. MC Mishra said that air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the issue of respiratory illnesses in metro cities.

During the pandemic, the product can especially come in handy at places where one has to pull down for identification like airports.