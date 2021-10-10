Why a film on Godse? Not that easy to kill an ‘idea’ like Gandhi

The biopic on Gandhiji's assassin is set to be directed by National Award-winning director Mahesh Manjrekar

Bollywood film producer Sandeep Singh, who had earlier backed films such as ‘Aligarh’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘PM Narendra Modi’, caused a stir when he announced a biopic on Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

The day of the launch could not have been starker — the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhiji. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, known for films like Sanjay Dutt’s gangster movie, ‘Vaastav’.

In this podcast, Kavitha Shanmugam, a Senior Editor at Federal, who writes extensively on cinema and entertainment, talks about the project and the probable reasons why such a film is being made at this juncture.

Advertisement

“It is all part of eroding Gandhiji’s secular vision of India. From being a traitor, Nathuram Godse is being rebranded as a patriot by some sections of society,” said the journalist.

Listen to the podcast.