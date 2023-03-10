State or Centre: Who can control online gambling?

In a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government resolved on Thursday (March 9) to pass again a bill in the assembly to outlaw online gambling and send it to Governor RN Ravi once more for his approval.

This came after Ravi, after holding the bill for almost four months, returned it to the lower house on Wednesday, claiming that the assembly lacked the necessary legal competence to pass the bill.

Tamil Nadu government officials were informed by Raj Bhavan that only the Centre has the authority to frame legislation regarding online gambling.

The latest disagreement between the state government and the Governor revolves around the division of powers between the Centre and the states. Gambling and betting are state subjects, while communication is central.

Law and order is also a state subject, which means the fallout of gambling is often left to the state government to handle. According to state police officials, 44 people have died by suicide due to online gambling in the last two years.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have asserted that their governments have the authority to enact legislation regulating online gaming. They say that they have the authority to control both sports and entertainment, as well as gambling and betting.

Advocate Rahul Unnikrishnan, with over eight-and-a-half years of experience, weighs in on the situation. He talks to The Federal about the ways we can move to regulate online gambling.