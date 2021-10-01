Relation between COVID-19 vaccines and CD47 yet to be found

According to Dr Sajeevan, the effect of Covid-19 vaccination on the CD47 protein level is yet unknown

The Federal’s Madhu Balaji speaks to Dr. Chandni Sajeevan of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala, who is involved in COVID-19 support activities in the state. Dr. Sajeevan talks about the connection between CD47 protein levels and COVID-19 severity, vulnerable age group, and treatment.

According to researchers at the University of Kent, CD47 protein level plays a decisive role in COVID management. The rise in protein levels does not have a direct impact on obesity. However, it leads to high blood pressure. Dr. Sanjeevan said the relation between vaccination and CD47 protein is not established yet.