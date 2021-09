Naregal says one has to wait and see how the portal works

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to fore the vulnerability of the migrant workforce. Recently, the e-SHRAM portal, aimed at maintaining a national database of unorganised workers, was launched.

In this podcast with The Federal’s Madhu Balaji, Veena Naregal of the Institute of Economic Growth, talks about the World Migration Report 2020. Naregal says one has to wait and see how the e-SHRAM portal works. She says it is premature to determine if e-SHRAM will ensure data accuracy.