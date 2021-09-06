No need to panic as Nipah virus not more contagious than COVID-19: Dr. Aravindan

In this podcast, Dr. Aravindan also talks about measures to contain the spread of the Nipah virus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

A Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala caused the death of a 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode, a northern district, on Sunday. This marks the re-emergence of the virus after its first show-up in May 2018.

Dr. K.P. Aravindan, a pathologist, suggests a thorough study of bats, known to be the carrier of the virus. In this podcast, he also talks about measures to contain the spread of the Nipah virus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. He says the public need not panic as Nipah isn’t as contagious as COVID-19. Health workers are already on alert. Their prior experience would also help the state contain the spread of the virus more effectively. “The government has stepped up with contact tracing measures and asked the public to approach the Health Department in case of symptoms,” Dr. Aravindan said. Listen to the complete podcast here: