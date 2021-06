The documentary has been available on Netflix from June 1.

Peter Galison, while talking about his film Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know, told The Federal that he wanted to depict how the scientific process is more than just equations and observations. It is also imaginative and philosophical. Research on black holes, especially, shows how philosophical a scientific study can be. It is a task for generations and will continue to be so in the future. He stressed how science is not individualistic, but a collaborative effort — a team sport.