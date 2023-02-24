‘It’s the season of viral infections, but no need to panic’

Just as we started to think COVID is gone, Chennai is witnessing a spike in cases of viral fever and respiratory ailments. Hospitals have been seeing a gradual rise in the number of patients, especially children, with colds, cough, difficulty in breathing, body pain, and fluctuating temperature.

The erratic change in weather is thought to be the reason for this. Typhoid, malaria, dengue, and chikungunya cases have also been reported throughout the city.

In this podcast, The Federal speaks with Dr A Somasundaram, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, Sabari Child Care Clinic, Adyar, on the sudden increase in viral fever cases, along with respiratory problems.

“This is a season of viral infections but there’s no need to panic. The only silver lining is that I don’t see COVID positive cases anymore,” the doctor says, adding he has been treating patients with a high fever. “It takes up to five days for it to settle down. Besides, there are some cases of conjunctivitis, too.”

Advertisement

Dr. Somasundaram observes crowded places should be avoided at any cost. “If someone is sick, he/she should stay away from school or workplace, to prevent the spread of infection.”