Is TN right in bringing a bill against NEET? Data scientist RS Nilakantan answers

Why has Tamil Nadu come out with the Bill?

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has stepped up the fight against the controversial National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by tabling the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, seeking exemption for the state from the centrally-run NEET exam on September 13.

Why has Tamil Nadu come out with the Bill? Why only Tamil Nadu, no other state, is opposing NEET? What is the logic behind this move? There are several questions and issues at stake. In this podcast, The Federal’s Venkataraghavan Srinivasan discusses this and more with data scientist RS Nilakantan, who cites international case studies to drive home his points.