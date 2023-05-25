IPL 2023 Eliminator review: Akash’s record 5/5, MI’s win, and 15 minutes of ‘madness’

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik tells us how 15 minutes of "madness" cost LSG the game against MI

Paceman Akash Madhwal’s best-ever bowling figures (5/5) in IPL playoffs history powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to an easy 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday night (May 24). It will be MI versus Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday and the winner plays Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday.

It was Uttarakhand engineer Madhwal’s superb bowling show on display at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium as LSG were bowled out for 101 in pursuit of 183. Madhwal’s five wickets included two in two, sending back the in-form Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck. Madhwal is the first player to take a five-wicket haul in IPL playoffs. Adding to LSG’s woes were three run-outs. Cameron Green was MI’s top scorer with 41.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who was at the Chepauk stadium following each ball of the MI vs LSG contest. He explains how 15 minutes of “madness” was one of the reasons for LSG’s defeat. Listen to the full podcast here.