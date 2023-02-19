India vs Australia: How Aussies ‘swept’ to defeat in Delhi Test on ‘crazy’ day

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik analyses India’s Test victory in Delhi and what it means for a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). He also answers the big question about out-of-form KL Rahul's place for the next Test.

India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after cruising to a six-wicket victory over Australia on the third day of the second Test in Delhi on Sunday (February 19). India now holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match rubber.

Ravindra Jadeja’s seven-wicket haul turn it around for India as Australia ‘swept’ itself to a massive batting collapse – from 61/1 at the start of play to 113 all out. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowling hero with a career-best 7/42. India reached the 115-run target without many troubles as Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test, hit the winning runs.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik who analyses India’s victory and tells us whether the Rohit Sharma-led has qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. What led to Australia’s yet another capitulation? Will KL Rahul retain his place for the next Test? Is India now the favourite to complete a 4-0 clean sweep? Listen to the full podcast here.