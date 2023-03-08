India vs Australia 4th Test: Rohit’s comments create a furore

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik previews the India-Australia 4th Test from the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad. A ‘flattest’ pitch awaits both teams.

Ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia, home team captain Rohit Sharma’s comments against former cricketers, including Ravi Shastri, came as a ‘surprise’ while rival skipper Steve Smith spoke of the ‘flattest’ pitch on offer.

With India holding a 2-1 lead, the host needs to win the final Test in Ahmedabad to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will attend Day 1 of the Test which is expected to be a full house – 100,000-plus.

To preview the fourth Test, in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik.