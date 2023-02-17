India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 review from Delhi

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik analyses the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia. He also shares his thoughts on BCCI selection panel chief Chetan Sharma's resignation.

Australia took a different approach in the second Test but that was not enough as India restricted the visiting side to 263 on the first day in Delhi. At stumps, India was 21 for no loss.

On a pitch that had more bounce than the first Test wicket in Nagpur, Mohammed Shami (4/60), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68) shared the 10 wickets. For Australia, Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) were the batting stars.

To review the day’s play, The Federal’s Aprameya C spoke to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who is covering the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Besides sharing his thoughts on the game, Kaushik also gives his views on the BCCI selection committee’s chairman Chetan Sharma’s resignation and explains the process to appoint a new selector. Listen to the full podcast here.