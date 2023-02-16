India vs Australia 2nd Test: ‘Aus will fight back’

Senior cricket writer R Kaushik expects Australia to put up a fight in New Delhi after the hammering in Nagpur, but admits that India holds the upper hand

Aprameya C
Australia faces another round of Indian spin challenge in the second Test in Delhi from Friday (February 17). Photo: BCCI

India and Australia will face off in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Friday (February 17) in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium.

Australia come to a venue where India has not lost a Test since 1987. How will the Pat Cummins-led side respond to the combined spin challenge of Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin-Axar Patel? How will the pitch behave?

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who says Australia will fight back. He also talks about Cheteshwar Pujara who is set to play his 100th Test in Delhi. Listen to the full podcast here.

