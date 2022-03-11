Factors leading to BJP victory in 4 states are different: Sandeep Shastri

The political analyst attributes Congress’ widespread failure to make an impact across states to “a directionless central leadership"

The BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections in four of the five states, including UP, shows that the pro-BJP wave persists among the people at large, according to political analyst Sandeep Shastri. The huge defeat of the Congress in all the five states, even after strong campaigns, shows that once again it has terribly failed to make its mark among the voters, he says.

Shastri shares his take on the BJP’s performance across the five states in a conversation with The Federal’s Gaurav Sarkar, making a “separation between pro-BJP sentiment and pro-BJP wave.”

“Factors that have propelled the party to victory in the four states are different,” Shastri says.

He also attributes Congress’ widespread failure to make an impact across states to “a directionless central leadership.”

