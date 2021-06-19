Examining the new COVID vaccine policy

Madhu Balaji
Updated 2:22 PM, 19 June, 2021
Vaccine

Sundaraman T.,  global coordinator of People’s Health Movement, talks on the new vaccine policy.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi announced that India will revert to the centralized procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centre will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them free to the states. The policy change has come at a time when Pfizer has denied dealing with the states directly. Individuals in the 18-24 age group will be given free jabs from June 21. Why did the Centre ask states to procure 25% on their own and how have the states administered them? Madhu Balaji of The Federal is in conversation with Dr. Sundaraman.

 

