Asia Cup: ‘A special India-Pakistan match, and it’s tough to predict’

Senior cricket journalist R Kaushik, who is in Dubai, previews the India-Pakistan game at Asia Cup 2022.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan battle on the cricket field is back. This time too, like last year, Dubai will be the venue, but a new tournament – Asia Cup Twenty20. India and Pakistan will face off in a Group A clash of the tournament on Sunday (August 28). The two are meeting for the first time since October 2021 when Pakistan won by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup at the same venue.

Ahead of the big match, players from both sides displayed great camaraderie during a training session. There is excitement among fans. And in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist and author R Kaushik who is in Dubai. Kaushik says it is difficult to predict the outcome in a high-octane game. He also talks about Dubai’s “oppressive” conditions and Virat Kohli, who will be playing his 100th T20I, and more. Listen to the full podcast here.