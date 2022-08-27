Asia Cup 2022 Preview: ‘Spinners are key, India is favourite’

In this podcast, senior cricket journalist R Kaushik previews the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11

The six-team Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament commences in the UAE on Saturday (August 27). The battle for continental supremacy resumes after four years with the last edition played in 2018 in the 50-over format.

Dubai will host the majority of the matches while Sharjah is the other venue. India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will fight it out on pitches that are likely to be conducive for spin bowling.

In this Asia Cup preview podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist R Kaushik, who is in the UAE to cover the tournament. According to Kaushik, India is favourite to win the title, and spin will be a decisive factor. India is the most successful team with seven Asia Cup titles.

He also talks about India’s strengths, absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli’s form or the lack of it, and more.

Listen to the full podcast here.