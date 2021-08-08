Over to you now, Paris. Tokyo Games draw to a close

The Olympics drew to a close on Sunday, after 16 days of glorious competition held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions

The Olympics drew to a close on Sunday, after 16 days of glorious competition held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games drew to a close on Sunday, after 16 days of glorious competition held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions.

Advertisement

The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the near-empty 68,000-seat venue, where fans were barred from attending.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia led the Indian contingent out during the parade of athletes during the closing ceremony.

All eyes are now on Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics.