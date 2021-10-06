Zuckerberg denies ex-employee’s charge of profit-over-safety against FB

Mark Zuckerberg wrote a memo to his employees, and he also posted it on Facebook, refuting the claims of the whistleblower.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a strong defense against the claims by an ex-employee, Frances Haugen, quoting, “At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That’s just not true.”

Zuckerberg wrote in his memo to his employees, and also posted on Facebook, “The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical,” hours after the whistleblower testified before the Congress on Tuesday.

He slammed the claims that social media could create negative effects on young people. Frances Haugen also claimed that Facebook’s business of selling ads based on engagement keeps the user on service at all costs, even if it is harmful.

“I don’t know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction,” Zuckerberg added.

He had been noticeably silent on Haugen and the internal documents she presented to the media. The lawmakers stated that the video Zuckerberg posted on Facebook acts as evidence that he avoids scrutiny. He did not address the request to testify.