Zomato founder offers job to wife of delivery executive killed in accident

Salil Tripathi was waiting for a food order near a hospital when an SUV driven by a Delhi cop rammed into his motorcycle

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday (January 13) said the company will provide all help to the family of delivery executive Salil Tripathi, who died in a road accident in Delhi’s Rohini area last week. Goyal also promised a job to Salil’s wife in case she wants.

“We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this..,” Goyal tweeted.

Salil was waiting for a food order near a hospital when an SUV driven by a Delhi police constable rammed into his motorcycle, killing him on the spot. Salil joined Zomato after he lost his job as a restaurant manager during the second lockdown. He is survived by his wife and their 10-year-old son.

Goyal tweeted saying Zomato employees contributed Rs 12 lakh for the family while the company insurance will add Rs 10 lakh.

Advertisement

Also read: Why Zomato is in a soup over its celebrity ads

“After the family is past grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil’s wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run her household and support her 10-year-old son’s education going forward,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, several others have chipped in with help after Tripathi’s wife appealed for help. The family said they have received over Rs 8 lakh in donations.

Salil’s cousin Rahul said they are overwhelmed by people’s response. Rahul, however, sought action against police constable who caused the accident. “We also want a job for Sucheta (Salil’s wife). She has to take care of her son and mother-in-law,” he said.

The Delhi police have booked police constable Zile Singh for rash driving and causing death by negligence. His blood sample has been sent to the forensic laboratory to test for alcohol.