‘You’re just jealous’, Mamata snaps as Centre cancels her Rome visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a tirade against the Modi government and accused it of jealousy for not clearing her travel to Italy to attend an all-faith peace meeting organized by Rome-based Catholic foundation, the Community of Sant’Egidio.

Other invitees to the event include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis among 500 other religious and political leaders from across the world.

According to Banerjee, the Centre, however, refused to give her permission to attend the two-day conference by stating that it was “not commensurate at your level”.

“There was a meeting on world peace in Rome, where I was invited. German Chancellor, Pope (Francis) are also supposed to attend. Italy had given special permission for me to attend…yet centre denied clearance, saying it wasn’t right for the Chief Minister,” she said at a public rally on Saturday.

“You will not be able to stop me. I am not eager to visit foreign countries…but this was about the respect of the nation. You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus…I am also a Hindu woman. Why did you not allow me? You are totally jealous,” he snapped.

Stating that the nation needs to be protected from the “Taliban-like” rule of the Centre, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress is enough to defeat the BJP.

“Khela will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

Banerjee also sought to know how Prime Minister Modi has been allowed to visit the US when he has been vaccinated with Covaxin, which is yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation neither has been recognized by the US government.

The Bhabanipur bypolls which will determine Banerjee’s continuation in the chief minister’s seat, are slated for September 30. The results will be declared on October 3.

BJP has pitted lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee in the said constituency.

The chief minister who has been extensively campaigning ahead of the bypolls has been tart in her attacks against the BJP – from calling it a “jumla party” to stating that she wouldn’t allow the Centre to “divide the country” and “make India like Taliban”.