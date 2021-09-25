How a young Indian diplomat yorked Imran Khan at UN Assembly

Referring to Khan’s speech where he said that Pakistan itself is a “victim of terrorism”, Sneha Dubey said Pakistan is a country where terrorists enjoy free pass…it is an "arsonist" disguising itself as a “fire-fighter"

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rhetoric on Kashmir at the UN general assembly was met with a strong response from the Indian side, represented by a young, dynamic Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Sneha Dubey.

The first secretary of India gave a stern reply to Khan’s charge of “Islamophobia in India”. Her response received much praise on social media.

Earlier, Khan in his online address at the UN general assembly, expressed his reservations on India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir and condoled the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. “The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India,” Khan said as he spoke from Islamabad through a video message due to COVID precautions.

The young Indian diplomat, in her response, said Pakistan has a habit of spreading “false propaganda” against India. Referring to Khan’s speech where he said that Pakistan itself is a “victim of terrorism”, Dubey said Pakistan is a country where terrorists enjoy free pass…it is an “arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter”.

First secretary Sneha Dubey said the world is witness to the fact that Pakistan nurtures terrorists in its backyard. Dubey reiterated India’s stand that the entire union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”.

“This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” said Dubey.

About Sneha Dubey

Sneha Dubey is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 2012 batch, who hails from Goa. Sneha did her higher studies from Fergusson College in Pune and MPhil in international Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi.

Sneha cracked the civil services in her first attempt in 2011. In fact, she is the first person in her family to be working as a government servant. Her father is employed with a multinational company while her mother is a school teacher.

The IFS officer’s stern response to Pakistan Prime Minister went viral on social media as users lavished praise on the young officer’s articulate response.

