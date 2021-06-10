Yediyurappa will remain as Karnataka CM, says BJP leadership

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh says the chief minister has done a good job while handling the COVID situation

Amid speculations of a leadership change in Karnataka, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Thursday ruled out replacing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Yediyurappa will remain as the Chief Minister. He has done a good job during the Covid situation,” said Singh.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Singh said that no discussions took place in New Delhi in this regard.

“Yediyurappa has done good work with his ministers and legislators. The organisation is also doing well,” said Singh. He termed talks about replacing the CM and also the state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel as rumours.

Speculations existed for some time that a section of the ruling BJP party wanted to unseat Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he would continue his post as long as the BJP high command had confidence in him.

Responding to a question on Yediyurappas’s statement, Singh said,” Everyone, whether it is state presidents, chief Ministers and leaders, has faith in our high command.”

On open statements being made by some MLAs and leaders against the state leadership and the CM, Sing said that no one should make such public statements, and explanations will be sought from those responsible.

“If anyone has any issues, they can talk to me but no one should make a public statement,” he said.

Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath are among the ones who issued statements. Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar also made a similar statement recently.

To a query on MLAs indulging in signature campaigns, Sing mentioned that the legislators should work for the welfare of the people of their constituency. “If any legislator has any grievances, I will hear them when I visit the state,” he said.

Following a series of political statements regarding attempts to replace Yediyurappa, his political secretary and MLA, M P Renukacharya, claimed to have a letter signed by

more than 65 legislators in favour of the Chief Minister.

However, Yediyurappa and state leadership asked MLAs to not indulge in signature campaigns and instead focus on Covid management in their respective constituencies.

Singh added that he is likely to visit Karnataka for three days in the next week. He gave no clarity on the possibility of a legislature meeting.

Some BJP legislators want a legislature party meeting to talk about certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of the Covid crisis and alleged instances of corruption, among others.