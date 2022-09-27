World Tourism Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

The World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day initiated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, aims to promote tourism in various parts of the world

The World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day initiated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), aims to promote tourism in various parts of the world.

The day aims to make people understand the importance of traveling and celebrate the joy of exploring new places around the world.

World Tourism Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Tourism Day 2022 is ‘Rethinking Tourism’, thus enabling people to review the growth of tourism after the COVID pandemic.

The purpose behind the theme is to motivate individuals to take part in the redevelopment of tourism, which is much needed after the industry suffered a stagnant pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Tourism Day 2022: History

The Tourism Day was initiated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1979. The celebrations for the same began in 1980.

The UNWTO adopted its statutes on September 27, thus making it the perfect date to celebrate the World Tourism Day. In 1997, the UNWTO decided that the World Tourism Day would be celebrated in different host countries each year.

World Tourism Day 2022: Significance

The day helps promote tourism, explain its significance in improving a nation’s economy and enhancing its image. It also helps raise awareness about the role of tourism in affecting the social, political, economic and cultural values of the international community.