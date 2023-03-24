World TB Day: PM Modi launches series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis

Addressing the One World TB Summit on World TB Day, PM Modi said that India's ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is giving the modern world an integrated vision and solutions

Launching a series of initiatives to wipe out tuberculosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (March 24) that India’s ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is giving the modern world an integrated vision and solutions.

Addressing the One World TB Summit on World TB Day, Modi said, “India’s image reflects in its ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (one world one family). This old thought is giving modern world an integrated vision and solutions.”

He launched several initiatives, including TB-free panchayats, pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis. Modi also released India’s Annual TB Report for 2023.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control and High Containment (BSL) Laboratory in Varanasi and unveiled the site for the Metropolitan Public Health Surveillance Unit (MSU).