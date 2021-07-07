With UP polls in mind, Modi reshuffles Cabinet. Here is the complete list

The BJP is once again attempting social engineering in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which is going to the polls next year. In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP sprung a surprise by winning an absolute majority – in the wake of botched up demonetisation. The party managed this feat by social engineering in which it managed to co-opt non-Jatav Dalits, non-Yadav backwards and several sections of Other Backward Communities that were feeling neglected. If today’s reshuffle is any indication, the party intends to repeat the formula with improvements.
The party is inducting a maximum of seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh. The composition is such that it is taking care of both ‘Mandal and kamandal‘ issues of UP politics. This means it has tried to balance both the concerns of balancing various castes and taking along those who believe in the politics of Hindutva. The party has picked up a high caste Kanyakubja Brahmin as one of the ministers and people from marginalised OBC communities as well.
Anupriya Patel, who is from the Patel community, was earlier a minister in Modi’s cabinet. She quit and is now being brought back, recognising the importance of Patel community votes.
Here is the list of new ministers who took oath today:
1. Narayan Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashupati Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10. Hardeep Singh Puri
11. Mansukh Mandaviya
12. Bhupender Yadav
13. Parshottam Rupala
14. G. Kishan Reddy
15. Anurag Singh Thakur
16. Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18. Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20. Shobha Karandlaje
21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakshi Lekhi
24. Annapurna Devi
25.A. Narayanaswamy
26. Kaushal Kishore
27. Ajay Bhatt
28. B. L. Verma
29. Ajay Kumar
30. Chauhan Devusinh
31. Bhagwanth Khuba
32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33. Pratima Bhoumik
34. Dr Subhas Sarkar
35 Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37. D. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38. Bishweswar Tudu
39. Shantanu Thakur
40. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41. John Barla
42. Dr L. Murugan
43. Nisith Pramanik