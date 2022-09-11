Shinde shares stage with CJI, MVA unhappy as SC is hearing pleas

The pleas in SC question the legitimacy of the new government; MVA allies term Shinde’s act as ‘improper’ and ‘against protocol’

A day after he shared dais with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came under severe criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Sunday. CJI Lalit was felicitated at an event in Mumbai on Saturday, where Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present. Shinde, who was also present on the occasion, said it was a proud moment for the state as its “son” became the CJI.

The MVA coalition — comprising the Uddhav-faction of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — was in power before Shinde’s rebellion. The Supreme Court is hearing various petitions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the CM camp related to the formation of the new government in Maharashtra. They raise several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

Also read: SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on pleas by Uddhav camp

Terming Shinde’s gesture as ‘improper,’ State NCP president Jayant Patil tweeted, “A serious case of challenging the legitimacy of the Eknath Shinde government is being heard by a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. In such a case, it is improper that Shinde shares stage with the Chief Justice of India. This is not as per protocol.” Shiv Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that nothing was happening these days as per norms, rules and law. “This is the reason we say democracy is in danger,” he added.

Advertisement

Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant, tweeting phtographs of the Saturday’s event, wrote on Twitter: “When legitimacy and legality of the Shinde-Fadnavis government is being examined by Hon’ble SC itself and not only the current state government but also the man heading it can be disqualified, the dais looks rather incongruous.”

Shinde had led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which resulted in the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government. Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30, along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM. The SC recently referred the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and CM Eknath Shinde factions to a five-judge bench.