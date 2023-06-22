Will fight BJP together, like a family: Mamata ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

The Trinamool Congress chief is being accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to the Opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar.

Mamata-opposition
Mamata met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad I Photo: ANI screengrab

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal confidently declared that opposition leaders were converging in Patna with the aim of collectively combating the BJP ‘like a family’.

She was talking to reporters outside the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.
“We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family,” she said.

(With agency inputs)

