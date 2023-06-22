Will fight BJP together, like a family: Mamata ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

The Trinamool Congress chief is being accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to the Opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal confidently declared that opposition leaders were converging in Patna with the aim of collectively combating the BJP ‘like a family’.

Also Read: 7 things to watch out for at June 23 Opposition meeting in Patna

She was talking to reporters outside the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today met former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and his family in Patna, ahead of tomorrow's Opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/YQyHJd59Wl — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP.

“We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family,” she said.

(With agency inputs)