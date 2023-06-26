Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said new vehicles will be introduced that run entirely on ethanol. Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, the minister recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle.

“He (the chairman) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future, Gadkari said.

We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100 per cent on ethanol,” he said.

The minister said he would launch Toyota companys Camry car in August, which will run 100 per cent on ethanol and it will also generate 40 per cent electricity.

“If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanols rate is Rs 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent electricity. The average would be Rs 15 per litre, he added.

