Why Harshavardhan Patil is getting ‘sound sleep’ after joining BJP

Patil had quit the Congress and switched over to the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

BJP leader Harshavardhan Patil is getting “sound sleep” in the saffron party, as he admitted himself on Wednesday, because there are “no inquiries” to bother him.

Patil, who quit Congress and switched over to the BJP before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, made the comment on a day when NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged the misuse of the central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau to target the Opposition.

Patil, a former MLA from Indapur in Pune district, said at an event in Maval: “We too had to go to BJP. He (referring to someone from the Opposition sitting next to him on stage) asked why did I join the BJP? I told him to ask his leader why I went to BJP. Everything is easy-going and peaceful (in BJP). I get sound sleep as there are no inquiries.”

Patil had won from Indapur Assembly seat in 1995 as an Independent and served as a Minister of State for Agriculture in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government during 1995-99.

Advertisement

Also read: Aryan continues to stay in jail as court reserves order on bail plea