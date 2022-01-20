Why did Kohli step down as Test captain? Dale Steyn has a theory

Experts and former cricketers were 'surprised' with Kohli’s unexpected announcement a day after India’s 1-2 defeat to South Africa

Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s Test captain probably had a lot to do with demands of staying away from family for a long duration, according to South African pace legend Dale Steyn.

Experts and former cricketers were “surprised” with Kohli’s unexpected announcement a day after India’s 1-2 defeat to South Africa in the three-match Test series, but Steyn said the decision might help him improve his game.

“Maybe these bio-bubbles and all had a role in it. I mean it really boils down to family for somebody like Virat. He’s got a young family right now,” Steyn told Star Sports on Wednesday.

Also read: Retired hurt? What led to Virat Kohli’s exit as Test captain

Advertisement

Steyn, who played a lot of cricket both with and against Kohli, said the pressure of captaining a side like India can become tougher as a player starts reaching a certain point in their career.

“Captaincy is a selfless thing. We all have to focus on ourselves to provide the best for the team, but the moment you bring other people into your family like your wife, your children the other things don’t matter too much. Now that Virat has relinquished captaincy, he will focus more on his family and more on his batting. You might even see a better Virat Kohli. He hasn’t scored an international hundred for a while,” Steyn added.

Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, decided to quit as the leader after leading India in 68 Tests and winning 40 of those.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India reached many highs including achieving the No 1 ranking, registering two series wins in Australia and reaching the WTC final.