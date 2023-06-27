White House slams online harassment of journalist who questioned Modi

Sabrina Siddiqui, a journalist from the Wall Street Journal — faced trolling last week following her question to Narendra Modi over discrimination against minorities in India.

The Biden administration officials slammed the online harassment campaign targeting a Wall Street Journal journalist who raised human rights concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent White House press conference.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, described the online trolling aimed at White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui as absolutely unacceptable and contrary to the core principles of democracy that were on display during Modi’s state visit last week.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, insisted the administration’s dedication to press freedom and strongly disapproved any form of intimidation or harassment directed at journalists.

The South Asian Journalists Association stood in solidarity with Siddiqui, offering their support on June 24 (Saturday) after she was harassed online

The association backed Siddiqui and acknowledged that she, like numerous South Asian and female journalists, faced harassment solely for fulfilling her professional duties.

They association insisted the importance of press freedom as a fundamental characteristic of democracy.

Siddiqui raised questions

During a White House press conference, Siddiqui had raised important issues regarding the rights of religious minorities and freedom of speech in India.

She had highlighted concerns raised by various human rights groups, accusing the Indian government of discrimination against religious minorities and attempts to suppress dissent.

Siddiqui then asked a direct question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inquiring about the measures his government intends to undertake to better the rights of Muslims and other minority groups, as well as to uphold the principles of free speech.

Modi taken aback

Modi, known for his rare interactions with reporters, was taken aback by the question.

Replying to Siddiqui, Modi had claimed that in India’s democratic principles, there is no discrimination whatsoever, whether based on religion, caste, creed, age, or geographical location.

He further stated that India is undoubtedly a democracy. As President Biden also acknowledged, democracy is deeply ingrained in the essence of both India and America. It is our spirit, our lifeblood. Democracy flows through our veins. We embody the very essence of democracy, he added.