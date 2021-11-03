What Rahul Gandhi told SRK in a letter on Aryan arrest

Rahul wrote on October 14, six days after Aryan Khan was jailed in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

One of the few politicos who supported superstar Shah Rukh Khan while his son remained in jail for more than three weeks and lawyers battled for bail, was Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

It has now come to light that the Gandhi scion wrote SRK a letter and assured him that “the country is with you”, NDTV quoted sources as saying, adding that Rahul wrote on October 14, six days after Aryan Khan, 23, was jailed in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison and been denied bail by court.

The others who spoke up for the Khan family were Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, as well as Bollywood celebs such as Farah Khan, Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

Last Thursday, Aryan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court and released on Saturday. He was arrested following a drugs raid on a Mumbai cruise ship late on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan, along with friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha, a fashion model, was booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The NCB said in court that no drugs were found on Aryan but his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in “illicit drug deals” and links with an international drugs cartel.

The Shiv Sena and NCP accused the anti-drugs agency of targeting SRK on orders from the BJP-ruled central government. The NCP targeted top NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, raising questions on the investigation and alleged that he had used fake caste certificates in his career.

The HC’s order granting bail to Aryan was hailed by several film personalities, while a huge group of fans gathered outside the superstar’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat in suburban Bandra, in a show of solidarity and to celebrate the end of Aryan’s incarceration.

