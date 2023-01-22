WFI row: Hooda considers filing defamation case against Brij Bhushan

The former Haryana chief minister also reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled against the head of the WFI.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday (January 22) said he is contemplating filing a defamation case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly dragging him and his son Deepender Hooda in the row over sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The former Haryana chief minister also reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled against the head of the WFI.

Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country’s top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

Talking to reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said Singh has unnecessarily dragged his name along with that of his MP-son Deepender Singh Hooda into the matter.

He said he is contemplating filing a defamation case against the WFI chairman.

Earlier speaking to a TV channel, the WFI head had said, “The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of the Congress and Deepender Hooda. This type of conspiracy was hatched against me by the Congress almost three decades ago. Once again the conspiracy has been done.

“I had earlier said that there was a conspiracy, and big powers are behind it. Now, these forces are coming out in the open,” he had said.

Hooda underlined that sportspersons are the pride of the country and they should get justice.

Asked about the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, he said, “There should be a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against him. For this, it is necessary that Sandeep Singh steps down.”

