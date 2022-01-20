Centre warns of action against channels, sites spreading anti-India content

Last December, the I&B ministry had ordered blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites which, Minister Anurag Thakur claimed, were operating from Pakistan

Days after 20 YouTube channels and two websites were blocked for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday (January 19) warned that the government will continue to take such action against those “hatching conspiracy” against the country.

“I had ordered for action against them.… I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them,” Thakur told reporters in New Delhi while replying to queries on the issue.

In a “closely coordinated” effort with intelligence agencies, the I&B ministry had in December last year ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and two websites as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

“And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing the society,” the minister asserted.

In a statement in December, the ministry had said that these 20 YouTube channels and the websites belonged to “a coordinated disinformation network” operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels used to post “divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc”, it had said.