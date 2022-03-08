Webinar: Women business leaders tell us how they #BreakTheBias

The Federal speaks with six women business leaders, as they share their thoughts on what obstacle and biases they had to face to make it big

With no right to study, vote, take up a job, or choose a partner, women have had a tough struggle down the centuries. We are in a far better place today, but a good number of biases still remain.

For the urban woman, it’s often the glass ceiling; for the rural woman, it’s wage discrimination. Men do not want wives to hold challenging jobs — they are worried the women may end up focusing more on work and less on home. There’s hesitation to hire young women since a maternity leave could be in the offing. The issues are countless.

Breaking these odds, women make it to the top, and we find out how. On Women’s Day, The Federal speaks to six women business leaders, who share their thoughts on this subject.