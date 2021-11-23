Vodafone-Idea hikes tariff rates by 20-25% from November 25

The lowest plan bundled with a per day one GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost ₹269 from November 25 onwards, which currently costs ₹219

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VI) announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25 percent on Tuesday.

VI said in a statement that the higher tariffs will be effective from November 25.

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 percent for 28 days period to ₹99 from ₹79. In the popular unlimited category plans, VI has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 percent.

The lowest plan bundled with a per day one GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost ₹269 from November 25 onwards, which currently costs ₹219.

Advertisement

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost ₹719 instead of ₹599.

Also read: Lender Axis Bank concerned about Vodafone Idea; banks on govt support

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 percent to ₹2,899. Currently, it is priced at ₹2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 percent.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs.

(With inputs from Agencies)