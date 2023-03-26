Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Innocent was also a former member of Lok Sabha from 2014-19, having won the seat from Chalakkudy constituency as an independent candidate with the Left's support

Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away in Kochi late Sunday (March 26).

The 75-year-old actor had not been well for some time. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer, but in 2015 he announced that he was finally free of the disease.

Innocent was also a former member of Lok Sabha from 2014-19, having won the seat from Chalakkudy constituency as an independent candidate with the Left’s support. With over 500 films to his credit, he also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

(Copy will be updated)