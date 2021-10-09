‘Very sorry,’ says Facebook after second massive outage in a week

A configuration change caused the two-hour global outage on Friday. Users were unable to access Instagram feeds and send messages via Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Inc apologised for the ‘a configuration change’ that caused a two-hour outage on Friday (October 8), the second global outage this week. The company’s statement on Friday evening read, “We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours.”

The outage was not linked to the previous six hours outage that took down social media offline earlier this week.

However, the company confirmed that Instagram, Messenger and Workplace were also affected due to the latest outage.

We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Users were unable to access Instagram feeds and were unable to send messages on Facebook Messenger in the latest outage. Instagram also posted, “things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now. Thanks for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week).”

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

Users took to share memes on the second outage this week. A user tweeted, “Looks like Facebook went to a 3-day workweek.”

According to Downdetector, a web monitoring group, messages reporting issues with Instagram flooded during the previous outage. Users took to tweet and post memes on the second Instagram disruption on other platforms. Facebook expressed an internal technical issue that caused the major outage also taking down its employees’ work passes and email. It was later revived in the early hours of Tuesday.