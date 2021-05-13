VD Satheesan as Oppn Leader? Cong in Kerala all set for makeover

K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran emerge as top contenders for KPCC chief post

The Congress in Kerala, which has faced a debacle of sorts, is all set for a total make-over.

If emerging reports from the state are to be believed, the party is set to infuse the much-needed young blood, pushing some of the old guards to the sidelines. As the first step, VD Satheesan, one of the most outspoken leaders in the party, has emerged as the top contender for Opposition Leader, a post now with veteran Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan has won from the Paravur constituency by 21,963 votes — his fifth win in a row. In fact, every time last 20 years, he steadily kept increasing the margin.

If a party source is to be believed, VDS, as he is fondly called, has emerged as the unanimous candidate for the role of Opposition Leader.

“We all have decided not to talk in public about any developments in the party at a time when the party has suffered one of our biggest setbacks. We are trying to regroup ourselves because we are confident we have many young and vibrant leaders to take the party forward. It’s not impossible to rebuild the party and get back to winning ways. As of now, VDS is the most suitable candidate to take over as Opposition Leader,” says a Congress leader from a Southern district.

Why VDS? Explains another Congress MLA, seeking anonymity,”VDS is one of the most popular young leaders in Kerala across party affiliations. His speeches (on multiple issues) in the Assembly were so effective that even the ruling front struggled to defend. Plus, his clean image is a big bonus. If it’s hot him, who else?”

In the recent elections, the Congress-led United Democractic Front (UDF) bagged just 41 seats, one of its worst election figures ever.

Earlier reports emerged that the All India Congress Committee has received thousands of e-mails supporting V D Satheesan’s elevation as Opposition Leader. There are also demands to make K Muraleedharan or K Sudhakaran as KPCC president and PT Thomas as UDF convenor.

According to insiders, the decision to overhaul the party is expected in a week.