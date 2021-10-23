Varun Gandhi shares clip of farmer setting crop afire, says ‘must rethink farm policy’

The BJP MP has often been critical of the government's handling of agricultural matters, and has been vocal about his support for the farmers’ agitation.

The video shows a man setting his crop on fire, while some men try to stop him.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday shared a video of a UP farmer purportedly setting fire to his paddy crop after being unable to sell it, and tweeted that “the need of the hour is to rethink (the) agriculture policy”.

“A farmer from Uttar Pradesh, Mr Samodh Singh, was going around in the mandis to sell his paddy crop for the last 15 days. When the paddy was not sold, disappointed, he set the crop on fire. What has this system reduced the farmers to?” Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Pilibhit, asked on Twitter.

The video shows a man throwing kerosene onto the crop and setting it on fire, while some men try to stop him.

Gandhi has often been critical of the government’s handling of agricultural matters, and has been vocal about his support for the farmers’ agitation. He along with his mother Maneka were recently dropped from the BJP’s new national executive committee, hours after he condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 in which a BJP minister’s convoy allegedly ran over and killed four protesting farmers.

On Thursday he attacked the UP government asking that if the common man is left to fend for himself, what does governance mean? He had also written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding compensation for farmers whose crops had been damaged in floods.

Last week, the Lok Sabha MP tweeted a clip of a speech by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980, in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers.

